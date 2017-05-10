Fourth person arrested in Gering abduction

A fourth person has been arrested and accused of being part of a group that abducted a man and tied him to a chair overnight a couple weeks ago.

27 year old Richard Durham, Jr. will be formally charged Wednesday afternoon with false imprisonment in the case.

Court documents say the victim indicated he was lured to a Gering house, assaulted and tied to a chair overnight a couple weeks ago. The next morning he was untied, given his wallet and released to leave. The following day when he returned to get “some belongings” he was told by a female suspect not to report the incident to Police or she would accuse him of rape.

30 year Tyler Piek of Gering is also charged with false imprisonment while 33 year old Raymond Gonzales and 26 year old Cassondra Rotherham are charged with false imprisonment and robbery.