Frank LaMere and John Berge named keynote speakers for SBCO Democrats Kerrey-Nelson Legacy Dinner

The Scotts Bluff County Democrats announced its speaker line-up for the 4th Annual Kerrey-Nelson Legacy Dinner being held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Scottsbluff Country Club. Native American and Democratic Party activist Frank LaMere and former Deputy and Acting Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for Congressional Relations John Berge will headline the dinner.

“The Scotts Bluff County Democratic Party is honored to have two amazing speakers for this year’s dinner,” said Democratic County Party Chair Stan Kontogiannis. “Both Frank and John have long, distinguished careers in public service.”

Frank LaMere is currently the First Associate Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party. LaMere is most recently noted for his work opposing liquor sales in Whiteclay (NE). LaMere, who is Winnebago, was a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM) in the 1970s. LaMere has pervious served as Executive Director of the Nebraska Inter-Tribal Development Corporation, is a past member of the Nebraska Indian Commission and a past Chair of the DNC Native American Caucus

John Berge held various positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including Deputy and Acting Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for Congressional Relations and White House Liaison to USDA. In 2008, Berge served as Nebraska State Director for the Obama for America campaign. Berge previously served as Executive Director of the WNCC Foundation and had worked for former Nebraska U.S. Senators Ben Nelson, Bob Kerrey and Jim Exon.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at www.scottsbluffdems.com or by purchasing tickets in person at 1906 Broadway in Scottsbluff. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Social hour begins at 5:30 pm with the dinner to begin at 6:30 pm. Call 308-339-0195 for more information.