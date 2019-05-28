Free lunch program aims to keep kids healthy over the summer

Scottsbluff Public Schools starts their Summer Lunch Program today, providing free snacks and lunches to help keep kids healthy over the summer.

For most weekdays through June 20th, snacks will be provided from 9 to 9:30 am at Bluffs Middle School, and Roosevelt and Lincoln Heights Elementary Schools, with free lunch meals served as well.

Food Services Director Malinda Wollaston with Taher says the popularity of the Mobile Units helped prompt a second route that will include Westmoor and Longfellow. “Veterans Park was probably our most popular mobile site, we had a lot of students go to that park because the splash pad is there,” says Wallaston. “Westmoor pool, we hit them (last year) in between when the concession stand wasn’t open. So we were there when they were leaving or coming back at the 30 minute break, and the parents were grateful we there there for that.”

The free meals and snacks are available to all children of the community, not just those attending summer school. Adults can also eat for $3.85 during lunch and $3.55 for a snack.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Scottsbluff Public Schools to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. You can find more information by going to the national Summer Food Service Program website.

Summer Lunch Program full schedule:

Bluffs Middle School May 28-July 26

Snack 9-9:30 M-F

Lunch 10:45-1:30 M-F

Roosevelt Elementary May 28 – June 20

Snack 9-9:30 M-TH

Lunch 10:45 – 12:30 M-TH

Lincoln Heights May 28 – June 20

Sack Lunches will be served OUTSIDE ONLY

Snack 9-9:30 M – TH

Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 M-TH

SHS Bearcat Café Cart May 28 – June 27

Sack Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 M-TH

Mobile Route #1

Longfellow May 28 – June 20 11:15 – 11:45 M-TH

Scottsbluff Library May 31-June 27 11:15 – 11:45 Fridays Only, July 1 – 26 12:00 – 12:30 M-F

Veterans Park May 28 – July 26 12:45 – 1:30 M – F

Mobile Route #2