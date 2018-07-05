Free Screening this Sunday in Scottsbluff of NET’s New ‘Follow the Water’ Documentary

NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, will be hosting a free premiere screening of its new documentary “Follow the Water” at 7 p.m. this Sunday at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.

“Follow the Water” goes on a Platte River journey, exploring where our water comes from and why we should care.

Viewers will be among the first to follow photographer Michael Forsberg and videographer Pete Stegen as they bike, hike and canoe 1,300 miles on a 55-day adventure tracing the journey of Nebraska’s Platte River from snowmelt in the mountains of Wyoming to where it flows into the Missouri River.

A question and answer session will follow with Forsberg and Stegen, along with NET producer Christine Lesiak.

The screening is free and open to the public.