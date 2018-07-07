Free Summer Youth Academy Set for July 16-20

Western Nebraska Community College and the Guadalupe Center will once again be hosting a Summer Youth Academy.

The Academy is open for children ages five through 12 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Guadalupe Center. The free five-day camp will run from Monday, July 16 until Friday, July 20 .

WNCC and the Guadalupe Center have collaborated for more than a decade to provide an educational, inclusive, and culturally diverse space for children. The camp gives students an opportunity to stay educationally engaged during the summer. Those in attendance will hear from guest speakers from around the area and be taught the importance of community, which expands upon WNCC ‘s effort to bring education beyond the classroom in a fun and vibrant way.

Monday, July 9 . To register, or for more information on the Summer Youth Academy, contact Alicia Dominguez at Though the camp is free to attend, registrations must be submitted by. To register, or for more information on the Summer Youth Academy, contact Alicia Dominguez at doming12@ wncc .edu

