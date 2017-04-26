Free WiFi lands Scottsbluff woman in jail on drug charges

A Scottsbluff woman claiming to be parked outside the library to use their free WiFi in the middle of the night has been arrested on drug charges.

31-year-old Veronica Gonzales was seen parked in the west parking lot of the Scottsbluff Public Library- which is connected to Constitution Park- at 11:44 p.m. Monday. Scottsbluff Officers made contact with Gonzales and told her that no one is allowed on park property from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officers found out that Gonzales had previous drug related convictions, and a K9 sniff was requested. During a search of the vehicle, officers found baggies with methamphetamine in it, as well as a small digital scale.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Equipment.