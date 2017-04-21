Fremont Motors to raise money Saturday for SHS DECA program

Fremont Motors is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive One 4UR School program to the Scottsbluff community in an effort to raise up to $6,000 for Scottsbluff High School. For every person who takes the wheel and test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Scottsbluff High School parking lot, on April 22, Fremont Motors and Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the Scottsbluff High School DECA Program. The funds will help pay for the travel expenses to the State and National DECA conferences, with the National DECA Conference being April 26-30.

“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Jerry Goodwin, the General Manager of Fremont Motor Scottsbluff, “we’re excited to raise money for the Scottsbluff High School DECA Program.”

The eventwill be held from 9 am to 1:00 pm Saturday. Participants must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.