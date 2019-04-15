Fresh Foods Expand With New Torrington Grocery Store

Grocery shoppers in Torrington now have more variety to choose from with the opening Saturday of Fresh Foods in the former Kelly’s Supermarket location on Main Street.

Fresh Foods co-owner Kerri Dishman told KNEB News they plan to bring the same shopping experience to Torrington that Fresh Foods customers enjoy at their locations in Gering and Brush, Colorado.

Dishman says Torrington already has one grocery store, but they pull from different warehouses so they have different things to offer to their customers.

She says every town has their own unique tastes and flavors that they like, and are excited to see what customers in Torrington like in their store.

Dishman says they just want to treat people like people and bring along great customer service.