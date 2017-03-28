Friday last day to get tickets for the OTCF Barn Party & Agri-recognition event

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation Barn Party and Agri-Recognition Dinner Event will be held Thursday, April 6th at the Gering Civic Center.

Bob Kelley a member of the Agri-Recipient Selection Committee for OTCF, says the purpose of the event is to raise money for scholarships (OTCF handed out $60,000 in scholarships last year) and to recognize a family that has made significant contributions to local agriculture.

This is OTCF’s 40th anniversary and organizers expect a crowd of 300 or more guests. Bronze artist, Herb Mignery will be in attendance and guests will be able to bid on a piece of his art.

The silent auction will have a painting by Nebraska artist Brandon Bailey. There will also be a raffle for an all-terrain vehicle, a Polaris UTV as well as a few live auction items..

The last day to buy tickets is Friday and a few tickets remain. Contact the OTCF for more information.