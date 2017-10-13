Friday morning house fire causes damage; no injuries

An early Friday morning fire in Scottsbluff causes several thousand dollars in damage- but fortunately no injuries to its two residents.

Around 2:45 a.m., Scottsbluff Fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2400 block of Avenue F.

Fire Captain Dan Hubbs says the residents had built a make-shift chicken coop out of pallets on the side of the house, and had used an extension cord to power a heat lamp to keep the chickens warm.

The lamp overheated and caused the pallets to catch on fire, which then spread to the siding on the north side of the house and into the attic area.

Crews were able to fully extinguish the fire, which Hubbs says caused an estimated $3,000 in damage.