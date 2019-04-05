FSA Clarifies Emergency Grazing Authorization on CRP Acres

USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Nancy Johner announced in March, authorization of emergency grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres in all Nebraska counties, due to the impacts of recent adverse weather.

“FSA has a variety of disaster assistance programs to support farmers and ranchers through times of adversity,” Johner said. “Once you are able to evaluate your losses, it is important to contact your local FSA office to report all damages and losses and learn more about how we can assist.”

The emergency use authorization is effective through April 30, 2019.

Nebraska FSA is clarifying that producers who choose this option can use a full CRP field, not only half of a field’s acres, as originally noted. CRP contract holders who are interested in using this emergency authorization must contact their FSA county office to complete required paperwork before allowing use to begin.

“It is important for CRP contract holders to work with their FSA county office before moving their own livestock onto these acres or allowing another producer to move livestock there,” Johner said.

CRP participants who use this option will need to obtain a modified conservation plan, which includes emergency grazing provisions, from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). CRP participants can allow others to use their CRP acres under this emergency grazing authorization; however, the livestock owners also will need to complete FSA paperwork indicating their grazing land was adversely impacted by severe weather. There will be no reduction in CRP rental payments to CRP contract holders who use the emergency grazing authorization. CRP contract holders are not permitted to charge livestock producers for the emergency grazing option.