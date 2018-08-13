Fugitive apprehended following Monday pursuit in Scottsbluff

A 24-year-old Scottsbluff man is behind bars after running from authorities for several hours on Monday.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says Ray Torres was arrested following multiple pursuits in and near the northwest area of Scottsbluff.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. a deputy on patrol observed Torres driving a vehicle on West 42nd Street near Highway 71 and confirmed multiple arrest warrants for Torres, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Torres fled and drove through fields, private land and a tree row north of Scottsbluff, eventually heading south on Highway 71 and into the City of Scottsbluff where officers lost contact.

Overman says another deputy located the vehicle in a yard in the 2900 block between Avenue I and Dineen and observed a male running in the neighborhood. Deputies with the assistance of Scottsbluff PD and the Nebraska State Patrol created a perimeter around the area but were unsuccessful in locating the male.

At approximately 1:33 p.m. today, a woman living in the 2700 block of Dineen Avenue reported a man leaving her garage. Scottsbluff PD officers and a State Patrol Trooper observed Torres in the area and apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.

The woman that reported him said that he had been inside her garage and she found doors to her vehicle opened and someone had gone through the property inside.

Ray Torres was transported to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and charged with the following: Assault, Theft by Unlawful Taking ($500 or less), Criminal Mischief, Flight to Avoid Prosecution (Confinement), Burglary, Reckless Driving, Trespassing, No Operators License, Obstruction and Fugitive from Justice.

Torres will make his first appearance in the new charges later this week in Scotts Bluff County Court.