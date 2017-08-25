Funding battle with oversight agency forces closure of PILS

Panhandle Independent Living Services has closed due to a three year funding battle with their oversight agency.

PILS Board Chair Jennifer Diodene says the Nebraska Statewide Independent Living Center, which competed with PILS for an annual grant, intercepted the $102,000 awarded by a third party group from Kansas, claiming PILS is not compliant.

Diodene says her organization, which helps the disabled and the handicapped live independent lives, has struggled ever since in trying to get funding from other sources.

Diodene says it has been an ongoing battle with the oversight agency even though PILS has improved programming and hired a new executive director in an effort to comply with their requests. Diodene says the funding problems finally got to the point the board voted to close their doors and made the announcement late last week.