Funding for 42nd Street construction approved by council

The much awaited 42nd Street construction from Avenue I to 5th Avenue is now planned for next summer after the city council approved on final reading an ordinance authorizing four million dollars in bonds to fund the project.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl says the city has annexed the north side of the street from the county so they can give the street the attention it deserves. Boihl says that allows the city to provide curb and gutter on both sides of the street along with repaving both lanes and left hand turn lanes as well.

Bohl says they will take bids and approve a contractor in February or March for the summer construction season.