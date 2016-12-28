Fundraising effort planned for Panhandle Humane Society expansion

The Panhandle Humane Society has been talking about making facility improvements for over a decade, but Executive Director Cathy McDaniel says 2017 will be the year when a major capital fundraising campaign will take place.

McDaniel says the idea is in a very preliminary stage right now, but the problems with the current building make things difficult for staff, the animals, and visitors.

McDaniel says “Our building is pretty antiquated. We have a pretty poor plumbing system and no ventilation, so those two things together do not make for a real great shelter.”

McDaniel says the land is available west of the shelter to expand. She says the idea is not to house more unwanted animals but to make the space they are being housed in better for the animals.

McDaniel says a dollar figure has not been established yet on the improvements. But when the announcement on the campaign is made this year, tours of the current building and other education of the public will be part of the fundraising effort.