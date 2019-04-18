Game and Parks Commission urge “Treading Lightly” on Unpaved Roads

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking the public to tread lightly on unpaved Panhandle roads that have become muddy and hazardous due to weather the past 30 days.

In a release, the commission says one example was recent snow melt and other precipitation causing the road atop the dam at Box Butte Reservoir to become saturated, with visitors damaging the road by crossing it.

Officials are concerned about the costs of repairing the road and worry that damage could affect the long-term integrity of the dam. They are hoping to avoid closing the road, which provides the only vehicle access to the reservoir’s south shore.