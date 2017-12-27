Game and Parks suggests tips for safe ice fishing

Stay safe on the ice this winter while enjoying a day of ice fishing. Follow these tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for safety on the ice:
— The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice.
— Drill holes or use an ice chisel or spud bar to check the ice conditions while working your way out to your fishing spot.
— Wear a life jacket.
— Commercial or homemade ice picks should be worn around your neck in case you fall through and need something to grip the ice and pull yourself out.
— Fish with others in case trouble arises.
— Have a long rope with you so someone can rescue you if you break through the ice.
— Before heading out, tell a family member or friend where you will be fishing.
— Avoid alcoholic beverages. These affect your judgment and increase your chances for hypothermia.
Fishing permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.