Gap in local juvenile detention services subject of Tuesday meeting

The gap in services that has occurred with the lack of a juvenile detention center in the region will be discussed tomorrow at a meeting where judicial, law enforcement, education and mental health officials have all been invited to attend.

District 12 Probation Director Darren Duncan says detaining local juveniles in Madison and Lancaster counties since the closure of the local detention center last year “is just not good for families” who are hundreds of miles away from their children.

Duncan says youth are only detained in cases when they are a danger to themselves, a danger to others, or a danger to escape. Duncan notes law enforcement has also been impacted with the extra costs needed to transfer youth to eastern Nebraska.

Duncan says the meeting at noon Tuesday in the commissioners room is designed to have a discussion on a way to provide services to keep such troubled youth safely in the community. Duncan added “It just feels like something needs to change from the manner we are doing it now.”