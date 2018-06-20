class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319119 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Garden County Court judge takes Superintendent case under advisement

BY Kevin Mooney | June 20, 2018
A Garden County Court judge has taken under advisement a case involving a western Nebraska Superintendent accused of assaulting a student.

After hearing the evidence in the case today in an Oshkosh courtroom, Judge Randin Roland will take additional  time to review what he heard before determining a verdict, according to a Garden County Court official.

Garden County Superintendent Paula Sissel is accused of misdemeanor assault. The 61 year old Sissel is accused of assaulting the student while attempting corrective action November 13th.

