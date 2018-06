A western Nebraska Superintendent accused of assaulting a student will have a one day trial today in Oshkosh.

Garden County Superintendent Paula Sissel has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault. The 61 year old Sissel is accused of assaulting the student while attempting corrective action November 13th.

This will be a bench trial before Judge Randin Roland, who will return a verdict after hearing all of the evidence in the case.