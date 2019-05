The First State Bank Community Champion for the month of May is Gary Shoemaker.

Ever since Gary moved to the Valley in 2012, he has made his presence known. Whether it has been his involvement with Boy Scouts of America, the leadership and work put in at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, or giving back through Rotary, Kiwanis and church groups- he makes a positive impact on the community every day.

Watch his full segment now, and click here to nominate the next Community Champion.