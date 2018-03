Around 10:15 this morning, Emergency Management Services in Goshen County reported a gas leak affecting a two block radius of Torrington.

People in the area around West A Street and 23rd Avenue were asked to vacate the area as crews worked to fix the leak.

Students, faculty and staff at Torrington High School were evacuated to the National Guard Armory.

Goshen County School District officials say that shortly after 11 a.m. they were able to return to the high school.