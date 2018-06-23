Gas Prices Moving Lower into Independence Day

With the national average currently at $2.87 a gallon (reported June 21, 2018), motorists will find the most expensive Independence Day gas prices in 3-4 years.

However, fuel prices have been trending lower during the past few weeks largely due to falling crude oil prices.

In Nebraska, the average is eight cents lower at $2.79. In Iowa, the average is $2.73 a gallon.

OPEC is scheduled to meet this week to discuss production quotas. If OPEC agrees to increase oil production, crude oil prices may slip further.

