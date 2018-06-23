class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319616 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Gas Prices Moving Lower into Independence Day

BY Dave Strang | June 23, 2018
With the national average currently at $2.87 a gallon (reported June 21, 2018), motorists will find the most expensive Independence Day gas prices in 3-4 years.

However, fuel prices have been trending lower during the past few weeks largely due to falling crude oil prices.

In Nebraska, the average is eight cents lower at $2.79. In Iowa, the average is $2.73 a gallon.

OPEC is scheduled to meet this week to discuss production quotas. If OPEC agrees to increase oil production, crude oil prices may slip further.

Fuel price updates, industry commentary, color coded maps showing the highest and lowest prices across the country, and the Fuel Cost Calculator tool, can be found at www.gasprices.AAA.com .

