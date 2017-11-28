Gates Foundation match doubles local United Way donation today

It is Giving Tuesday, and the United Way of Western Nebraska is inviting the public to give today because of a special match being provided by Facebook and the Gates Foundation.

Executive Director Steph Black says if you give on the United Way’s Facebook page or on links on their website, the Gates Foundation will make your gift count for even more with matching funds. So if you give $10, your donation becomes $20 , a $50 donation becomes $100.

Black says Facebook is waving all administrative fees today, which is another reason why donations on this Giving Tuesday will truly benefit the local organization.