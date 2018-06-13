class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317288 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Gatlin Brothers coming to Historic Midwest Theater next month

BY Kevin Mooney | June 13, 2018
Photo courtesy of Midwest Theater

County music star Larry Gatlin is returning to the Midwest Theater and this time he is bringing his brothers Steve and Rudy as well.

Theater Executive Director Bill Estes announced Wednesday the Gatlin Brothers will perform at the historic downtown venue Tuesday July 17th at 7:30 p..m. Estes says the harmonies of the three brothers will be something the audience will cherish along with the many hits they have performed for more than 50 years.

Estes said, ” Larry performed at the theater back in 2016 , and he has been one of my favorite performers to work with. So for him to be coming back with his brothers Steve and Rudy and their blend of country music they are famous for, it is a  great day at the theater.”

Estes says shows like this are meant to be seen in smaller, intimate venues like the Midwest Theater!

Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for Non-members, There will be a Members Pre-Sale on Friday June 15th starting at 10 a.m. and then general sales start Tuesday June 19th at 10:30 a.m.

