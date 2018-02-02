class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288140 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Geil Elementary’s Kolton Aguallo named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | February 2, 2018
Staff at Geil Elementary called an all-school assembly this week in order to properly honor the Star Student of the Week.

School nurse Gwen Locker nominated Kolton Aguallo after witnessing him go above and beyond at a Gering basketball game.

Watch highlights from the assembly here:

