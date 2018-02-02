Geil Elementary’s Kolton Aguallo named PVC Star Student of the Week

Staff at Geil Elementary called an all-school assembly this week in order to properly honor the Star Student of the Week.
School nurse Gwen Locker nominated Kolton Aguallo after witnessing him go above and beyond at a Gering basketball game.
Watch highlights from the assembly here:
Congratulations to Kolton Aguallo, the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.
If you’d like to nominate a deserving K – 12 student to be the Star Student of the Week, you can find nomination forms at www.PVBank.com