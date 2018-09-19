General Pershing documentary to screen Friday in Alliance

This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, and University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications professor Barney McCoy is the producer behind a documentary on General “John Black Jack” Pershing.

McCoy told KNEB News the award-winning documentary “Black Jack Pershing: Love and War,” tells the story of Pershing, his connections to the University of Nebraska, and his rise to become the highest ranking officer commanding 2 million American troops helping win World War I.

McCoy says one of the amazing things about Pershing’s story is that when America entered the war in April of 1917, we only had around 220,000 soldiers and officers in the military, and quickly had to increase those numbers.

He says Pershing’s actions during World War I are one of the reasons so many public buildings and facilities bear his name today.

McCoy says one of the motivating factors in creating this documentary was the timing in history, along with a rising interest in World War I history in general.

There will be a screening of the documentary this Friday night at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance at 6 p.m.