Gering 14 year old wins “Best of Show” in Jr. Duck Stamp Contest

A 14 year old Gering girl has won “Best of Show” in the Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp contest after five judges in Scottsbluff Friday juried over 400 pieces of waterfowl artwork submitted by youth from across the state.

Jada Schlothauer’s winning entry depicted a green-winged teal in acrylic paint. She paints under the direction of Mary Hunt of Gering.

Jada’s painting will be sent to the USFWS national headquarters next week and will be entered in the National Junior Duck Stamp contest which will be judged on April 19th at Patuxent Research Refuge, Laurel, Maryland.

Additionally, Jada’s piece will be used on next year’s Nebraska state waterfowl stamp.

Jada is the daughter of Mark and Karen Schlothauer.