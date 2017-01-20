Gering accident sends two to RWMC Thursday

Two people were taken to Regional West Medical Center Thursday following a two vehicle accident at a main intersection in Gering.

Gering Police say a vehicle driven by 66 year old Gary McKinney of Potter was southbound on Five Rocks Roads when he failed to obey the red light at the Country Club road intersection. McKinney’s car collided with one driven by 54 year old Kevin Miller of Gering, who was taking a left turn at the intersection heading north on Five Rocks Road.

Gering rescue personnel had to extricate Miller from his vehicle. Both cars were totaled. Both injured parties are not listed in the hospital directory so their conditions or whether they were released from the facility are unknown.

McKinney was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal. The accident happened around 1:20 p.m.