Gering adding more components to Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan

Gering will soon join Scottsbluff requiring construction companies to reduce pollution from storm water runoff during a project.

City council members Monday night giving initial approval of a new ordinance implementing two more components to comply with a state storm water discharge permit granted in July 2018.

Public Works Director Pat Heath says the goal of the new ordinance is prevention of illicit discharge into the city’s storm water system. “Our enforcement will be to work with contractors and developers and try to help prevent sediment from running off construction sites, maybe vehicle tracking of sediment onto city streets and into the storm system,” says Heath, “And also trash pickup, and concrete washout areas for each site, and that includes the city’s projects.”

A permitting system will be developed, and Heath believes Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown may be able to use a single permit for contractors since the regulations required for all three communities will be the same.

The city is already complying with two other components of the permit requiring public education and engagement, and Heath hopes to have all five components of a storm water pollution protection plan in place by the end of 2022.