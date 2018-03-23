Gering and Scottsbluff High DECA students excel at state competition

Gering and Scottsbluff High DECA teams once again had a very successful Nebraska State Career Development Conference in Lincolnb last weekend Students competed in a variety of events from written tests and judged role plays to written marketing research projects, advertising campaigns, entrepreneurship projects as well as team management decision making competitions.
Students who placed in the top three in an event qualified for International DECA Career Development Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on April 21-24, 2018.
Gering High International Qualifiers:
Dylan Hickox & Tommy Ganos – Financial Operations Research.
Ava Marez & Mary Newman – Franchise Business Plan.
Wade Blue, Megan Maser, and Jenna Balthazar – Learn and Earn Project.
Carsyn Long – Financial Consulting
Gering students placing in Top 8 of their individual events:
Eric Crane – Human Resource Management
Justin Scott- Principles of Hospitality
Wade Blue – Marketing Communications
Scottsbluff High International Qualifiers
Gold Level –Taylor Yarnell & Tessah Fulk – School Based Enterprises
Erin Willats, Kaylee Bentley, Morgan Mickey – Creative Marketing Project – 2nd place
Logan Fox, Sayf Thanawalla, Chase Wells – Financial Literacy Promotion Plan – 1st place
Peyton Flower, Grace Heggem, Shawna Hill – Learn & Earn Project – 1st place
Scott Herman, Troy Stambaugh, Taylor York – International Business Plan – 2nd place
Ashlynn Haun, Taylor Yarnell, Ty Corr – Advertising Campaign – 1st place
Ashlynn & Taylor Yarnell – Buying & Merchandising Team – 1st place
Morgan Mickey – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Event – 2nd place
Garrett Nelson – Principles of Finance – 3rd place
Madeira Henclewood – Principles of Marketing – 3rd place
Grace Heggem Marketing Communications – 3rd place
Taylor York – Personal Financial Literacy – 1st place
Scott Herman – Retail Merchandising – 3rd place
Lisbeth Morales & Karissa James – 4th place qualifier
Zach Ansley – Principles of Business Management and Administration – Top 8 medal winner
Alexia Diaz – Principles of Finance – Top 8 medal winner
Sadie Hamm – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Top 8 medal winner
Parker Yost – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Top 8 medal winner
Sarah Lewis – Principles of Marketing – Top 8 medal winner
Caylen Calderon – Apparel and Accessories Marketing – Top 8 medal winner
Luke Ferguson – Food Marketing – Top 8 medal winner
Peyton Flower – Food Marketing – Top 8 medal winner
Sayf Thanawalla – Human Resources Management – Top 8 medal winner
Grace Heggem – Nebraska DECA Scholarship Winner