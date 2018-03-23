Gering and Scottsbluff High DECA students excel at state competition

Gering and Scottsbluff High DECA teams once again had a very successful Nebraska State Career Development Conference in Lincolnb last weekend Students competed in a variety of events from written tests and judged role plays to written marketing research projects, advertising campaigns, entrepreneurship projects as well as team management decision making competitions.

Students who placed in the top three in an event qualified for International DECA Career Development Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia on April 21-24, 2018.

Gering High International Qualifiers:

Dylan Hickox & Tommy Ganos – Financial Operations Research.

Ava Marez & Mary Newman – Franchise Business Plan.

Wade Blue, Megan Maser, and Jenna Balthazar – Learn and Earn Project.

Carsyn Long – Financial Consulting

Gering students placing in Top 8 of their individual events:

Eric Crane – Human Resource Management

Justin Scott- Principles of Hospitality

Wade Blue – Marketing Communications

Scottsbluff High International Qualifiers

Gold Level –Taylor Yarnell & Tessah Fulk – School Based Enterprises

Erin Willats, Kaylee Bentley, Morgan Mickey – Creative Marketing Project – 2nd place

Logan Fox, Sayf Thanawalla, Chase Wells – Financial Literacy Promotion Plan – 1st place

Peyton Flower, Grace Heggem, Shawna Hill – Learn & Earn Project – 1st place

Scott Herman, Troy Stambaugh, Taylor York – International Business Plan – 2nd place

Ashlynn Haun, Taylor Yarnell, Ty Corr – Advertising Campaign – 1st place

Ashlynn & Taylor Yarnell – Buying & Merchandising Team – 1st place

Morgan Mickey – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Event – 2nd place

Garrett Nelson – Principles of Finance – 3rd place

Madeira Henclewood – Principles of Marketing – 3rd place

Grace Heggem Marketing Communications – 3rd place

Taylor York – Personal Financial Literacy – 1st place

Scott Herman – Retail Merchandising – 3rd place

Lisbeth Morales & Karissa James – 4th place qualifier

Zach Ansley – Principles of Business Management and Administration – Top 8 medal winner

Alexia Diaz – Principles of Finance – Top 8 medal winner

Sadie Hamm – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Top 8 medal winner

Parker Yost – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism – Top 8 medal winner

Sarah Lewis – Principles of Marketing – Top 8 medal winner

Caylen Calderon – Apparel and Accessories Marketing – Top 8 medal winner

Luke Ferguson – Food Marketing – Top 8 medal winner

Peyton Flower – Food Marketing – Top 8 medal winner

Sayf Thanawalla – Human Resources Management – Top 8 medal winner

Grace Heggem – Nebraska DECA Scholarship Winner