Gering and Scottsbluff Holiday parades this weekend

Holiday parades will be kicking off the Christmas shopping season in Gering and Scottsbluff this weekend.

The Gering parade will be held at 6 p.m. this evening and organizer Renae Garton says there is no organized line-up.

She says participants can just show up at Gardener Park ahead of the parade to get into the lineup. Garton says the parade goes south along 10th Street from T Street to M Street ending at Santa’s Village in the Gering Civic Center parking lot.

And Scottsbluff will be holding their parade tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

Organizer Angela Kembel says with the nice weather forecast, it may be their largest holiday parade yet. Kembel says participants can join as late as the last minute with parade line-up at the intersection of 16th Street and 1st Avenue.

The Scottsbluff Parade will proceed north along Broadway, and there will be lots of fun activities going on at the 18th Street Plaza following the parade tomorrow evening.