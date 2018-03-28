Gering authorities release information regarding Friday incident

Both the Gering Police Department and Gering School District have released information stemming from a Friday incident at Gering High School where three staff members were injured by a student.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says that on the 23rd, there was an incident with a special needs student who had an emotional outburst. Trained staff were able to calm down the student by the time police arrived.

Gering Police say three GHS staff members were injured from the “combative” student. Police say that the school district is handling the disciplinary side of the incident with the student, and the GPD is continuing their investigation before forwarding it on to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office.

Hastings said in a release, “Everyone involved in this situation reacted promptly and professionally. Gering Public Schools is proud that we serve all students, including students with special needs, and that we do so with tremendous sensitivity even during difficult circumstances.”

He added that the Gering School District is prohibited by both state and federal law from providing any specific information about individual students. However he urges parents and community members who wish to discuss the district’s overall safety protocols to contact him at the district’s central office.