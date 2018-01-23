Gering baseball field construction on schedule despite weather

The start of the Expedition League baseball season is several months away, but work is progressing this winter on the new baseball field in Gering that will be the home for the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Gering Parks Director Ron Ernst says despite some weather issues, work has begun on the grandstands.

Ernst told KNEB News the snow and cold set them back a little, but the actual footing and the grandstands are being built now, and the project is on schedule.

The dugouts have been constructed and Ernst says the field should be ready to go even though it is underneath a snow covering at the present time. The concession stand, restroom area, and ticket booth in the front entry area will also be built prior to April 10th, the date Ernst says the field is scheduled to be substantially completed.

The Gering council continues to address bids for various pieces that will be part of the field, approving a $131,000 bid Monday night by South Dakota firm Daktronics to provide a scoreboard and sound system.

The Pioneers play their first three games in Casper before coming home for their first homestand, starting Tuesday, May 29th against Spearfish.