Gering begins process to replace retiring Parks Director

Gering mayor Tony Kaufman says reorganization is one of the options the city council and its personnel committee will consider as it looks to name a successor to long-time Parks Director Ron Ernst.

Monday night Ernst attended his last council meeting and in a brief statement noted Gering has “raised the bar” with the quality and maintenance of its parks and recreation facilities during his tenure. Ernst pointed to improvements in the parks, at the swimming pool, the municipal golf course, at the cemetery, and establishment of the RV Park and Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Ernst noted the city is in the million of a $4 million upgrade to its ball fields and urged the council to continue to provide financial support to the project and all the parks and recreation facilities.

Kaufman thanked Ernst for his “loyalty and leadership”, adding the city has “big shoes to fill”. Kaufman also indicated when you have “this kind of gap to fill” the city wouldn’t be fiscally responsible if it didn’t consider all options as it reviews the many responsibilities Ernst had.

The council’s PersonnelCcommittee will have the initial discussion on the issue when they meet Wednesday at noon. The city has advertised the position and included all the aforementioned facilities as responsibilities of the Parks Director pending any possible changes by the council.