Gering High School’s blue team won the the annual Mock Trial competition earlier this week at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

The eight teams that competed this year were from Gering, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Sidney, and Kimball.

The members of the team in the picture

Back row (l to r): Logan Moravec, Charles Helt

From row (l to r): Olivia Longmore, Salma Silva, Jaela Hardin, Ava Marez, Adam Flowers, Nellie Kirk