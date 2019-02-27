Gering burglary suspect arrested early Wednesday morning

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man has been charged in connection to a burglary that was reported early this morning on 12th Street in Gering.

Around 12:30 a.m., Gering Police were dispatched to the home after the resident called 911 after hearing someone breaking the glass to the basement window.

When officers arrived, 20-year-old Fernando Lugan-Diaz of Scottsbluff came walking from the home with his hands in the air.

Lugan-Diaz told officers that he came to the house with his friend because one of the residents sells drugs and owes money. He says the plan was that he would knock on the front door as a distraction while the friend would break into the backside of the home to “take what was owed to him.”

Police asked Fernando who his friend was- but he did not answer. They also asked him to show them the bottom of his shoes, which had a very distinct pattern. Court documents say he couldn’t come up with an explanation on why his shoe prints were on the ground leading to the back of the house.

Officers asked him if everything was just coincidental, and he then told officers that “people are going to kill him.”

Police arrested Lugan-Diaz on a Class 2A Felony charge of Burglary , and he is being held on a $25,000 bond at 10% and will make his first appearance on the charge Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.