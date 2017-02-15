Gering Business Club hears from supporters of GHS bond issue

Approximately 50 people gathered Wednesday at the Gering Civic Center for a Gering Business Club meeting to hear about the upcoming March 14th bond issue.

Voters will be asked to approve a $24 million bond issue to build an addition to Gering High School to accommodate ninth graders from the junior high. The bond issue will also fund renovations that include upgrades to the HVAC and electric system, a secure front entrance area, more common and cafeteria space and renovations to the media center and locker and weight room areas.

Dr. Daryl Wills is one of the co-chairs of the citizens committee supporting the project and says gatherings like the one Wednesday are crucial to getting the message out about the need to bring the 51 year old high school up to date.

Taxpayers will pay an extra $144 per $100,000 valuation if the bond issue passes, but Wills says there are “no frills” in what is being requested.