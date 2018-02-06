Gering church receives disputed tax exemption

A small Gering church has received an exemption on its 2016 property taxes after failing to file properly for the exemption nearly two years ago.

Gering Bible Missionary Church Pastor Jim Swift made his case for the nearly $5,600 exemption before the Scotts Bluff County Board Monday night, claiming his church of 10 people were on the brink of losing their property due to the tax debt.

County assessor Amy Ramos and County Attorney Dave Eubanks told the board the timeline for them to make an adjustment had passed and the board had no authority to give Swift’s church an exemption.

But Commissioner Ken Meyer and the four other board members granted the exemption anyway “because they meet all the requirements of a tax exempt organization like any other church does. The only thing they didn’t do is not turn it in on time. We have made exceptions for others at other times so this is not an unusual situation, other than the fact we are trying to help them out. ”

Meyer says the board members all felt “they did what they needed to do” even if the state as expected denies the exemption.