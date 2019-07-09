Gering City Council Appoints Annie Folck To City Engineer Post

The Gering City Council Monday evening appointed a recognizable face in the community as it’s city engineer.

Annie Folck will take over the post that has been vacant since the departure of Brendan Lilly.

Folck says it’s helpful that she has already been filling in for some time with engineering projects while in her position as city planner, and is confident as she moves into the new role. She says they are in the middle of some pretty big projects with the Downtown Plaza and a few others. And she is already working very closely on all of those, so shouldn’t miss a beat as she takes over the engineer position. Folck says “it’s just another title.”

Like any community, Gering faces challenges, but Folck says they are not unique challenges. She says every community is struggling with ways to grow and attract businesses and development. Having been here awhile longer, she feels she has some ideas on how to address those challenges, including the updating of the city’s outdated municipal codes, which Folck says she has already been working on.