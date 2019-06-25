Gering City Council appoints familiar face as new Finance Director

The Finance Director for Hastings has been selected to fill the same position for the city of Gering.

The City Council Monday night approved the appointment of Renae Jimenez to assume the duties of the post, but her start date has yet to be determined.

The move brings her back home, as she’s a Scottsbluff native who had been that community’s finance director for 13 years.

Jimenez assumed the Hastings position in February 2018 after two years performing the same job in Grand Island.

She earned her bachelors’ degree in accounting composite and a master’s in business administration, both from Chadron State College.

Jimenez declined to make any comments on her new post, saying she wanted to wait until her first day on the job.