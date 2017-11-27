Gering City Engineer resigns to get back to family

Gering’s City Engineer for most of the past five years during two different stints is moving back to Idaho to be with family.

Paul Snarr has accepted a job as a consultant and will be leaving the area on late Friday. Snarr said he will miss the Job “immensely” and said everyone with the city, including the council and employees “had been wonderful to work with.”

Snarr says the hiring of Annie Folck as a part time planner and engineer will smooth the transition for the city. Snarr says despite budget restrictions the city has been facing, Snarr says he is proud of the infrastructure improvements and projects the city has been able to accomplish.