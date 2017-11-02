Gering Civic Plaza sod damaged

Gering police are investigating an accident early this morning that caused damage to the newly laid sod at the Gering Civic Plaza.

Investigator James Jackson says it appears a vehicle was travelling through the alley between N and O Streets, and turned around due to a cone barricade on the north end of the alley. Jackson says the vehicle then turned around and went into the sodded area, which was extremely saturated, and caused significant damage as they accelerated to get back onto the paved area.

Jackson says from talking to witnesses, the vehicle damaged an estimated 150 square feet of sod and the incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Police will be looking at surveillance cameras in the area to help identify the car and driver. Jackson says there was no damage to any other parks, and appears to be an isolated incident.

Jackson encourages the person involved to come forward on their own.