Gering Civic Plaza “Sod”-denly becoming a reality

Crews made quick work this morning for the final stages of phase one of the Gering Civic Plaza.

City employees and volunteers from the community started bright and early at 7 a.m. to help lay 22,000 square feet of sod at the plaza on the corner of 11th and N Streets.

In less than 90 minutes, the whole area was completely covered in the new grass.

Public Works Director Pat Heath says the City will now get the sod plenty watered before having to shut the sprinkler system down for the season. By springtime, the grassy area will be ready for the public to enjoy.

Other amenities completed in the first phase were paved parking spaces, a farmer’s market shade canopy, and improvements to the alley.

Phase two of the Gering Civic Plaza is set to include a stage a fire pit, and that work can begin as early as the spring of 2018.