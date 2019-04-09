Gering council agrees to negotiate on former Lane Auction House property

The City of Gering will be entering negotiations on the potential sale of the former Lane Auction House property to an entrepreneur intent on developing the property.

Following a 45-minute closed session Monday night, the Council unanimously voted to have the City Attorney begin purchase agreement negotiations with Wade Brashear of Kimball.

Brashear says he’s been looking for a building or property to develop a restaurant serving Mexican food, saying the niche is under-served in the community. “I think with the Courthouse, the City offices and the new park Gering is building right here, I think it has loads of potential,” says Brashear. “I think people want to see it developed right there, but the city needs to realize the cost of development and to get to that point, needs to keep costs low and help the potential buyer to acquire the lot for whatever is reasonable.”

Negotiations on the potential sale are expected to begin next week.

According to the most recent listing for the property on Realtor.com, the city’s asking price for the property on 11th street across from the post office was $75,000.