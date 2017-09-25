Gering council approves Disc Golf proposal

The Gering City Council Monday evening approved adding disc golf as an activity at Oregon Trail Park, but not without opposition from a member of the public and a no vote by one of its members.

Long-time resident Larry Lacy spoke against the idea, expressing concerns about its impact on family gatherings and other general public use activities at the park. Lacy said he is also worried about the safety of those using the park when disc golf participants are active and suggested the game might result in some wear on the park grass at tee box and basket locations.

Lacy suggested the city consider a 3rd Street area being considered for cleanup and redevelopment as a possible location for disc golf.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said disc golf is a flexible enough sport it can be played while other activities are going on. Council member Michael Gillen and supporter Matt Turman said Disc Golf would enhance Oregon Trail Park and bring people to town.

The council voted 5-1 in favor of including the new activity at the park, Council member Phillip Holliday, who had several questions including concerns about added maintenance for the city, voted no. Council member Dan Smith was absent.

Turman says he plans to apply for $16,000 in Keno funding to pay for the necessary infrastructure for the course.