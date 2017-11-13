Gering council approves final plats for cottage homes, Weborg development

The Gering city council has approved a final plat so a local businessman can move forward on his plan to build two cottage homes with living areas of 700 square feet in a section of east Gering.

Kent Ewing plans to start construction in the spring north of his Conestoga convenience store on the south side of N Street between 4th Street and Shadow Lane.

He told KNEB News he wants to make available truly affordable pieces of property priced between $84-90,000 for young people currently paying rent or older residents looking to downsize. Ewing says there has been a “lot of interest” and he will see how they sell and possibly go to other areas as well.

Ewing says the homes will have foundations and have approximately the same living area as most apartment complexes.

The council also approved a final plat for the Weborg 21 Centre and the former Rich’s Wrecking building as owners Troy and Lisa Weborg look at plans to redevelop the property to the south of their community center.

Lisa says they are looking at redeveloping the “solid” former salvage building into a commercial area and then building a new, smaller hotel to the back.