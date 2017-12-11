Gering council approves financing ordinance for athletic fields

The Gering city council Monday approved an ordinance that authorizes the sale of up to four million dollars in bonds to pay for the city’s athletic fields project.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says the funding will cover the cost for the new baseball stadium being built for the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the reconfiguration of new and old baseball fields at Oregon Trail Park.

The bonds will be amortized over 20 years at an interest rate projected currently at 3.68%. Kaufman says the bonds will be paid from different revenue streams within the city plus some money from the baseball activity. Kaufman says they “pinched back” in certain areas so the city could budget for the bond payment.