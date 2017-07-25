Gering council approves keno funds for dog park

The Gering city council moved the planned city dog park one step closer to reality by approving a Gering Keno Committee recommendation to provide $14,000 for fencing around the proposed park. The Common Grounds Dog Park Committee is working to raise $40,000 to establish a five acre off-leash dog park on the southwest corner of Five Rocks and U Street.

Gering Keno Committee Chair Darrell Bentley noted the land has not been used for anything else for some time. Mayor tony kaufman also praised the effort.

In addition to fencing the park will have gates, a parking lot, shelters, trees and signs.The group would like to begin building the dog park this year.