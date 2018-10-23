Gering council approves Keno grant recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night approved $ 26,600 in keno grant recommendations, the largest being $14,000 from the Gering city Community Evergreen House.

The money will be for a special project consisting of building a 200′ long by 5′ wide concrete walkway that spans the south side of the current greenhouse building.

Volunteer Carol Knaub, who has organized a renovation of the greenhouse, says organizations like Gering Keno, the National Guard, the Scotts Bluff Board of Realtors, Kiwanis, AARP, and youth groups have helped her get the community garden center up and running again over the last three years. Last year the gardens at the greenhouse produced over 1,000 pounds of produce for community food pantries.

Gering Keno Committee Chair Darrell Bentley says this is the third time the committee has helped Knaub with a request. Bentley says each time Knaub comes to the committee with a specific plan for the funds, which makes it easier to approve her request. He says the committee knows they are giving to a long term project that also helps seniors have a garden who don’t have such a space in their living areas .

The Keno committee also approved $6,000 for the local Warrior Run project, $6,000 to help the Gering merchants with their Christmas Santa’s Village and $600 for a flag education project by the Gering American Legion.